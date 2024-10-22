Nova Mentis Appoints New CEO to Drive Growth

Nova Mentis Life Science (TSE:NOVA) has released an update.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. appoints Steve Loutskou as the new President and CEO, aiming to drive future growth with his extensive entrepreneurial experience. This leadership change follows the resignation of William Rascan, who significantly contributed to the company’s development, including securing an orphan drug designation for psilocybin treatment.

