Nova Mentis Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

Nova Mentis Life Science (TSE:NOVA) has released an update.

Nova Mentis Life Sciences Corp. is set to undergo a share consolidation, reducing its outstanding shares from 148 million to approximately 30 million, and plans a name change to ‘Restart Life Sciences Corp.’ Additionally, the company aims to settle CAD$318,008.48 in debt by issuing shares at a post-consolidation price of $0.05 each.

For further insights into TSE:NOVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.