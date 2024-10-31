News & Insights

Nova Mentis Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

October 31, 2024

Nova Mentis Life Science (TSE:NOVA) has released an update.

Nova Mentis Life Sciences Corp. is set to undergo a share consolidation, reducing its outstanding shares from 148 million to approximately 30 million, and plans a name change to ‘Restart Life Sciences Corp.’ Additionally, the company aims to settle CAD$318,008.48 in debt by issuing shares at a post-consolidation price of $0.05 each.

