NOVA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.30, changing hands as low as $17.50 per share. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOVA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.46 per share, with $31.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.90.

