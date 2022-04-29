Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nova Ltd. (NVMI) closed at $98.61, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing had lost 8.38% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.25% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nova Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 12, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Nova Ltd. to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $126 million, up 49.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $512 million, which would represent changes of +8.83% and +23.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nova Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.91% higher within the past month. Nova Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Nova Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.23.

Meanwhile, NVMI's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NVMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

