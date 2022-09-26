Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) closed at $87.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing had lost 16.79% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nova Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Nova Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.86%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nova Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.91% lower within the past month. Nova Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nova Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.34 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.26.

It is also worth noting that NVMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NVMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



