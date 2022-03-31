Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nova Ltd. (NVMI) closed at $108.88, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing had lost 0.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nova Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $126 million, up 49.77% from the year-ago period.

NVMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $512 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.83% and +23.04%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nova Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nova Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nova Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.46 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.11.

It is also worth noting that NVMI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

