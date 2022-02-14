Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nova Ltd. (NVMI) closed at $111.92, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing had lost 20.89% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Nova Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Nova Ltd. to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $118.4 million, up 55.18% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nova Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nova Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nova Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.09 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.12, so we one might conclude that Nova Ltd. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that NVMI has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

