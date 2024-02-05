Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) ended the recent trading session at $148.83, demonstrating a +1.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing's stock has climbed by 13.48% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nova Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 15, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.24, marking a 3.13% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $128 million, indicating a 15.37% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nova Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Nova Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nova Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.56. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.

It is also worth noting that NVMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.08. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

