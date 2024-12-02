Nova Ljubljanska Banka Reveals Financial Strength for MREL

Nova Ljubljanska Banka dd (DE:N1V2) has released an update.

Nova Ljubljanska Banka has disclosed its compliance with regulatory requirements for minimum own funds and eligible liabilities, revealing a total equity and qualified liabilities amounting to EUR 3.59 billion. This move underscores the bank’s financial stability and readiness to meet MREL obligations, making it a key player to watch in the financial markets.

