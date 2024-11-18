Nova LifeStyle Stock Falls Despite Q3 Earnings Uptick Y/Y, Revenues Up

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY have experienced significant declines in the wake of its third-quarter earnings release on Nov. 14, 2024, for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The stock has lost 15.2% since the announcement, sharply underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 2% decline over the same period. Over the past month, NVFY shares have seen a staggering 48.9% loss, a stark contrast to the 0.6% gain in the S&P 500 during that time frame.

Key Financial Metrics

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, Nova LifeStyle reported net sales of $2.6 million, a modest 5.6% increase from $2.5 million in the same quarter last year. This increase in net sales resulted primarily from a 19% increase in average selling price.

Gross profit improved 10.8% to $1.2 million from $1.1 million in the prior year. The gross profit margin was 45% for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared with 43% for the same period of 2023. The increase in gross profit and gross profit margin was mainly due to sales of high-quality products, which came with a high profit margin during the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024. However, the net loss from operations widened to $2.5 million from $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The loss per share for third-quarter 2024 was $0.72 compared with $0.83 in the year-ago period.

Year-to-date performance painted a more challenging picture, with net sales for the first nine months of 2024 declining 12.8% to $7.7 million from $8.8 million in the same period in 2023. Gross profit stood at $3.4 million, a 6.8% improvement from $3.2 million in 2023. The gross profit margin was 44% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared with 36% for the same period of 2023.

The company’s net loss for the nine-month period widened to $4.5 million from $2.9 million last year. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, the loss per share was $1.64 compared with $2.05 in the comparable 2023 period.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Operational and Segment Highlights

The growth in quarterly sales was driven by better performance in North America, which accounted for $2.6 million of revenue, representing a 4.9% increase from the prior year. Sales in Asia and other regions showed negligible contributions, with revenue in Asia at $0 for the quarter. Revenues from Other countries were $0.1 million, up 84.1%.

While gross margins improved slightly due to better cost management, operating expenses surged 69.5% to $3.6 million, reflecting investments in logistics and operational enhancements. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 11.8%, contributing to the wider operational loss. Research and development costs saw a marked rise, reflecting investment in IT systems like the Nova Living DesignXperience and Payment IT systems, which are still under development.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nova Lifestyle, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nova Lifestyle, Inc Quote

Management Commentary

Tawny Lam, chairperson and CEO, highlighted efforts to enhance the business's logistical framework and operational stability, despite the short-term increase in costs. Lam emphasized a disciplined approach to spending, aiming to position the company for sustainable growth.

Factors Influencing Results

The decline in year-to-date sales and profitability stems from ongoing challenges, including slowing demand in key markets, elevated logistics costs, and macroeconomic pressures such as inflation and interest rate hikes affecting consumer discretionary spending. The company also cited the negative impact of higher administrative costs linked to its operational adjustments.

Guidance and Outlook

The company did not provide specific forward-looking financial guidance but expressed a cautious optimism about its ability to navigate the current challenges. Management reiterated its commitment to streamlining operations and avoiding unnecessary expenditures while pursuing strategic initiatives to position the business for long-term growth.

Other Developments

Nova LifeStyle announced several transactions during the quarter to bolster its technological capabilities. These included the acquisition of an AI-Calculation Engine and a Nova Living DesignXperience System, totaling $1.41 million. These systems are in the development stage and are aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. Additionally, the company raised $600,000 through private placements to support working capital needs.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Nova Lifestyle, Inc (NVFY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.