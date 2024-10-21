Nova Leap Health to Present at LD Micro Event

Nova Leap Health (TSE:NLH) has released an update.

Nova Leap Health Corp., a leading player in the home health care industry, is set to present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference in Los Angeles. The company’s President and CEO, Chris Dobbin, will deliver a webcast presentation, highlighting Nova Leap’s strategic growth and its crucial role in the expanding U.S. and Canadian health care markets.

