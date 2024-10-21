News & Insights

Stocks

Nova Leap Health to Present at LD Micro Event

October 21, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nova Leap Health (TSE:NLH) has released an update.

Nova Leap Health Corp., a leading player in the home health care industry, is set to present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference in Los Angeles. The company’s President and CEO, Chris Dobbin, will deliver a webcast presentation, highlighting Nova Leap’s strategic growth and its crucial role in the expanding U.S. and Canadian health care markets.

For further insights into TSE:NLH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.