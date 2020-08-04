Nova Guides Q3 Adj. EPS In Line With View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) issued earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.25 to $0.39 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.34 to $0.47 per share on revenues between $58 million and $66 million.

On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share on revenues of $61.85 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

