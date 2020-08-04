Markets
NVMI

Nova Guides Q3 Adj. EPS In Line With View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) issued earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.25 to $0.39 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.34 to $0.47 per share on revenues between $58 million and $66 million.

On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share on revenues of $61.85 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVMI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular