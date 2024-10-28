NOVA Group Announces Relocation of Hong Kong Office

NOVA Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1360) has released an update.

NOVA Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from October 28, 2024. The new location will be at Unit E2, 8/F., Kingston International Centre, Kowloon Bay. The company’s contact details and online presence remain the same, ensuring continuity for stakeholders.

