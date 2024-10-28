News & Insights

Stocks

NOVA Group Announces Relocation of Hong Kong Office

October 28, 2024 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NOVA Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1360) has released an update.

NOVA Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from October 28, 2024. The new location will be at Unit E2, 8/F., Kingston International Centre, Kowloon Bay. The company’s contact details and online presence remain the same, ensuring continuity for stakeholders.

For further insights into HK:1360 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.