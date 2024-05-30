Nova Eye Medical Unaffected by Proposed Medicare Changes

Nova Eye Medical (AU:EYE) has released an update.

Nova Eye Medical Limited reports that five USA Medicare Administrative Contractors have proposed changes to reimbursement policies affecting stents used in MIGS procedures, but no changes are proposed for Nova Eye Medical’s iTrack and Molteno3 devices, ensuring continued reimbursement for surgeries using these products. The company’s iTrack devices are FDA-approved and do not depend on stent placement, positioning the company favorably amidst potential policy shifts. A public comment period is now open before the MACs finalize their decisions.

For further insights into AU:EYE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.