News & Insights

Stocks

Nova Eye Medical Unaffected by Proposed Medicare Changes

May 30, 2024 — 11:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nova Eye Medical (AU:EYE) has released an update.

Nova Eye Medical Limited reports that five USA Medicare Administrative Contractors have proposed changes to reimbursement policies affecting stents used in MIGS procedures, but no changes are proposed for Nova Eye Medical’s iTrack and Molteno3 devices, ensuring continued reimbursement for surgeries using these products. The company’s iTrack devices are FDA-approved and do not depend on stent placement, positioning the company favorably amidst potential policy shifts. A public comment period is now open before the MACs finalize their decisions.

For further insights into AU:EYE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELXMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.