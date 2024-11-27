Nova Eye Medical Issues New Performance Rights

Nova Eye Medical (AU:EYE) has released an update.

Nova Eye Medical Limited has announced the issuance of 300,000 performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme, a move that may interest investors tracking unquoted equity developments. These unquoted securities are not intended for public trading on the ASX, reflecting the company’s strategy to reward and motivate its workforce internally.

