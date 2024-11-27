Nova Eye Medical Announces Director’s Securities Change

Nova Eye Medical (AU:EYE) has released an update.

Nova Eye Medical has announced a change in Director Thomas Spurling’s interest in the company’s securities, with an acquisition of 300,000 performance rights. This adjustment, approved at the company’s recent AGM, increases Spurling’s direct holding to 564,303 and indirect to 280,953. Such movements in director interests can be a key indicator for investors about the company’s future prospects.

