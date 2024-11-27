News & Insights

Nova Expands Metrology Portfolio with Sentronics Acquisition

November 27, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Nova (NVMI) has released an update.

Nova Ltd. has announced its acquisition of Sentronics Metrology for approximately $60 million, aiming to expand its dimensional metrology offerings and strengthen its position in the semiconductor market. This strategic move is set to enhance Nova’s portfolio, allowing it to cater to a broader range of applications and wafer sizes, ultimately supporting the growing advanced packaging and specialty device markets. The acquisition is expected to close in early 2025 and promises to be beneficial to Nova’s earnings within a year.

