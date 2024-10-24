Nova Dips 9% in a Month: Should You Buy, Sell or Retain the Stock?

Nova Ltd. NVMI, a prominent player in the semiconductor metrology space, has seen its stock drop by approximately 9% over the past month. The stock has underperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500’s rise of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively, over the same time frame.

One-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While the semiconductor industry continues to experience volatile dynamics, Nova's recent performance raises critical questions for investors: Is now the time to buy more, hold on to existing shares or sell? Considering the current outlook, selling the stock may be the most strategic decision. Here’s why.

Margin Contraction: A Key Concern for Nova

Despite an impressive non-GAAP gross margin of 61% in the second quarter of 2024, Nova’s margins are expected to contract in the coming quarters. The company’s guidance for the third quarter estimates a gross margin of 58%, a potential sign of future margin pressures. Shrinking margins often point to increasing costs or competitive pricing pressure, which are concerning for long-term profitability.

Moreover, Nova's non-GAAP operating expenses are on the rise, expected to reach $45 million in the third quarter, driven by ongoing investments in research and development. This reflects a 30% increase from the year-ago quarter and a 6% rise from the previous quarter. Rising costs, paired with margin pressures, may impact the company's bottom line, making it harder to sustain profitability levels in the future.

Nova’s China Market Exposure and Geopolitical Risks

Nova’s reliance on the Chinese market, while previously a strength, has become a growing risk due to geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. Being a significant revenue driver for Nova, China contributed about 36% of the company’s total sales in 2023. However, escalating trade tensions and potential export restrictions on semiconductor technologies to China could severely hinder Nova’s ability to maintain these revenues.

The global semiconductor supply chain remains highly susceptible to geopolitical disruptions, and Nova's heavy exposure to China amplifies this risk. Investors should weigh this uncertainty heavily when considering whether to hold or sell the stock, as any future restrictions could be a major drag on Nova's revenues.

Competitive Pressures: A Threat for Nova’s Prospects

The semiconductor metrology market is becoming increasingly competitive, and Nova faces heightened challenges from larger industry players, including ASML Holding ASML, Applied Materials AMAT and Onto Innovation ONTO, which have more resources.

ASML Holding, with its dominance in lithography equipment, is pioneering the next-generation Extreme Ultraviolet technology, which gives it a critical edge in advanced chip manufacturing. Applied Materials, a leader in semiconductor fabrication, has deep resources and expertise in process technology, positioning it to challenge Nova's market share in areas like etch, deposition and metrology. Onto Innovation, specializing in process control and inspection, also directly competes with Nova in advanced packaging and wafer metrology, where precision is critical for next-generation semiconductors.

These larger firms benefit from more extensive research & development budgets, economies of scale and deeper customer relationships, enabling them to innovate rapidly and expand capacity. As a smaller player, Nova could struggle to maintain its leadership position, and the competitive landscape may erode its potential for future growth. This intensifying competition puts downward pressure on the stock's prospects, especially if Nova cannot keep pace with innovation and capacity expansion.

Valuation and Technical Indicator: Concerns for NVMI Stock

Despite the recent plunge in its share price, Nova trades at a premium valuation to the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductor industry average. NVMI stock currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 7.14X, higher than the industry average of 6.59X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a technical standpoint, Nova shares are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which can be viewed as a bearish signal. This suggests that the stock could face some short-term downward pressure.

Moving Average Signals Bearish Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Sell Nova Stock for Now

While Nova has delivered solid financial performance in the past, the company faces several challenges that may stifle its growth in the near term. Margin contraction, rising competition and geopolitical risks associated with its Chinese market exposure are major concerns. For investors looking for stability and growth, it might be wise to sell Nova stock now and wait for clearer signs of how this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company navigates these obstacles.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

