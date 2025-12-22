NOV Wins ExxonMobil Guyana Contract for Hammerhead Subsea System

NOV Inc. NOV had won a contract from ExxonMobil Corporation XOM Guyana during the third quarter of 2025 and is now committed to delivering an actively heated flexible pipe system for the Hammerhead field. The award strengthens NOV’s position in deepwater subsea technologies as Guyana continues to emerge as one of the world’s most important offshore oil provinces.

ExxonMobil operates the Stabroek Block with a 45% interest, alongside partners Hess — formerly holding a 30% stake, now owned by Chevron — and CNOOC, which holds the remaining 25%. Together, the group expects Guyana’s output to top 1.7 million barrels per day by 2030, with total hydrocarbon capacity approaching two million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Scope Covers From Design to Testing

Under the contract, NOV, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), will handle the full scope of work, including design, engineering, procurement, fabrication and testing. The system is expected to include four actively heated risers and production flowlines spanning about 14.4 kilometers, along with latching mechanisms, bend stiffeners, buoyancy modules and supporting topside equipment.

Active Heating to Improve Flow Assurance

The solution combines NOV’s Optiflex flexible pipe technology with active heating to maintain temperature control in deepwater conditions. According to the company, this approach helps reduce flow assurance risks, improves uptime and enables smoother restarts, limiting the need for costly interventions over the life of the field.

Hammerhead’s Role in ExxonMobil’s Guyana Growth

The Hammerhead project highlights the increased use of advanced technology in Guyana’s deepwater developments, and the company is pleased to support the project with solutions that address complex flow assurance needs and sustain long-term field performance.

Hammerhead is part of ExxonMobil’s rapidly expanding offshore Guyana portfolio and is expected to start production in 2029. The project targets oil output of around 150,000 barrels per day and gas production of about 90 million cubic feet per day by the end of the decade.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider top-ranked stocks like Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE and Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. NGS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Calgary, Canada-based Cenovus Energy is a leading integrated energy firm. The company’s operations comprise marketing the produced oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVE’s 2025 earnings indicates 26.2% year-over-year growth.

Natural Gas Services manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGS’ 2025 earnings indicates 13.3% year-over-year growth.

