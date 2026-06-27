NOV vs. SLB N.V.: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

NOV provides a conservative balance sheet with a current ratio of roughly 2.4x and low debt levels.

SLB N.V. leverages a massive global footprint to generate substantial free cash flow nearing $4.8 billion.

Which energy equipment leader is the better fit for your portfolio in the current market environment?

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As global energy demand continues to shift, retail investors face a choice between equipment specialist NOV and technology leader SLB. Both NOV (NYSE:NOV) and SLB N.V. (NYSE:SLB) offer different paths into the sector.

NOV focuses on the essential hardware and digital tools used in drilling and production across the globe. SLB operates as a larger, technology-integrated service provider with a massive international footprint. Comparing these two companies involves looking at how their different scales and business models translate into financial results for shareholders.

The case for NOV

NOV operates as a critical provider of equipment and technology to the energy industry, focusing on segments such as well construction and completion. The company sells specialized hardware to drilling contractors and energy producers who require reliable tools for complex environments. As the industry evolves, many players are also looking toward renewable energy stocks to diversify their long-term portfolios.

During FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $8.7 billion, a slight 1.4% decline from the previous year. Net income for the period was close to $145.0 million, resulting in a net margin of roughly 1.7%. This net margin, which measures how much profit a company kept from every dollar of sales, declined from the previous fiscal year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.4x. This ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, suggests the company uses a moderate amount of debt to fund its operations. The current ratio stands at roughly 2.4x, indicating that current assets comfortably cover current liabilities. Additionally, the company generated free cash flow of nearly $864.0 million in FY 2025, the cash remaining after operating and capital expenditures.

The case for SLB N.V.

SLB N.V. is a global technology firm that provides digital solutions and reservoir performance services to a wide range of energy customers. The company operates across four main divisions, serving national oil companies and large integrated operators in more than 100 countries. No single customer accounted for more than 10% of revenue in FY 2025, reducing the risk of losing a major contract.

In FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $35.7 billion, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of nearly 1.6%. Despite this slight revenue dip, the company reported net income of roughly $3.4 billion. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 9.4%, showing that the company retained a significant portion of its revenue as profit.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.5x. This indicates that for every dollar of equity, the company carries about fifty cents of debt. The current ratio stands at approximately 1.3x, showing the company has enough liquid assets to meet its short-term obligations. For FY 2025, free cash flow reached nearly $4.8 billion, providing the company with significant capital to reinvest or return to shareholders.

Risk profile comparison

NOV faces significant risks from the inherent volatility of the oil and gas industry, as its results depend on drilling activity and rig counts. The company also deals with geopolitical risks, as roughly 66% of its FY 2025 revenue came from outside the United States. Furthermore, reliance on global supply chains exposes the business to cost inflation and potential shipping delays for critical components. These factors can create unpredictable fluctuations in earnings from one year to the next.

SLB N.V. encounters similar industry-wide risks, though its international exposure is even higher, with approximately 82% of revenue derived from non-U.S. operations. This exposes the company to trade sanctions and social unrest across regions where it competes with firms such as Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). Additionally, the company must manage the transition to cleaner energy systems, as failure to adapt its technology portfolio could limit its future growth. Cybersecurity also remains a persistent threat to its heavily digitized operations.

Valuation comparison

SLB N.V. appears to offer a lower valuation based on its future earnings estimates, while NOV trades at a significantly lower sales multiple.

Metric NOV SLB N.V. Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 24.0x 21.2x 21.4x P/S ratio 0.8x 2.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLE sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

NOV and SLB both provide equipment and services to the energy industry. They occupy different niches within the energy sector, however. Energy remains an essential industry, but it can also be highly cyclical. If you are choosing between these two stocks, here are a few things to consider.

NOV manufactures drilling equipment and other hardware that is used in the production of oil and gas. Demand for its products can be strong at times, but it is highly cyclical because energy producers often reduce capital spending when gas and oil prices weaken. NOV’s balance sheet is a big advantage, since the company carries relatively little debt.

SLB has become more technology-driven, offering digital solutions and data analytics to its customers. It is also heavily involved in offshore drilling through its OneSubsea venture. These businesses are high-margin, and the company operates globally, which protects it against dependence on one single region or customer. It carries more debt but generates significantly more revenue and earnings than NOV, which, along with its cash flow, allows it to manage its debt and still pay a higher dividend to shareholders.

Both companies could perform well if energy investment remains strong. However, because of its long-term growth potential, profitability, and valuation, SLB appears to be the stronger choice for most investors.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.