NOV Stumbles After Witnessing Wider-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

Shares of NOV Inc. NOV plunged more than 8% on Friday after the company reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss the day before. Bucking the overall upward trend in the energy sector, the oil and gas equipment company posted adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, 3 cents worse than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The underperformance reflects COVID-driven headwinds in the form of supply chain bottlenecks, elevated costs and labor issues.



However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago loss of 42 cents on a steady recovery in demand and activity levels in the oilfield patch amid surging commodity prices.



NOV’s total revenues of $1.5 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7% and rose 14.3% from the year-ago sales of $1.3 billion.



Segment Performances

Rig Technologies: The unit produced $431 million in fourth-quarter revenues, which edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $429 million but compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s $437 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $21 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.9 million but increased from the fourth-quarter 2020 figure of $19 million. The segment’s results were buoyed by NOV’s strong position in renewable energy, higher revenues from its rig manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia and rising day rates in most rig categories, offset by a poor sales mix, supply chain issues and inflationary pressures.



Wellbore Technologies: NOV’s Wellbore Technologies segment’s revenues of $576 million increased by 54.4% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2021 and outpaced the consensus mark by 8.7%. The unit’s adjusted EBITDA of $88 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82 million and skyrocketed from the year-earlier quarter’s profit of $12 million. The positive comparisons could be attributed to continued growth in activity levels, market share gains and better realizations.



Completion & Production Solutions: Compared to a year ago, the segment’s revenues inched up 0.5% to $549 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $539 million. However, the unit’s adjusted EBITDA of $2 million fell from the year-ago quarter’s income of $28 million and came well short of the consensus mark of $15.7 million primarily due to COVID-associated operational challenges.

Backlog

At the end of 2021, NOV’s capital equipment order backlog for Rig Technologies was $2.77 billion, including $191 million worth of new orders. The company’s Completion & Production Solutions operations currently have a $1.29 billion backlog, comprising $495 million of new orders, the highest since 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion and a long-term debt of $1.7 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 25.2%. Investors should know that during the fourth quarter, NOV reinstated its dividend of 5 cents per share.

Outlook

NOV remains optimistic about the market’s improving outlook and the emerging multi-year commodity price upcycle. As a reflection of the strong appetite for its products, the company’s Completion & Production Solutions backlog increased 85% year over year, with order intake reaching the highest level in more than two years. However, near-term challenges in the form of higher costs, scarcity of raw materials and supply chain hurdles will continue to act as margin headwinds. These will also limit NOV’s ability to capitalize on the market’s revival.

