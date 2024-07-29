NOV Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (3 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 3 analysts have released ratings for NOV (NYSE:NOV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NOV, presenting an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Highlighting a 5.7% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $23.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive NOV. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $24.00 $24.00 Saurabh Pant B of A Securities Lowers Buy $22.00 $24.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NOV. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NOV compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NOV's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know NOV Better

NOV (formerly National Oilwell Varco) is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing nearly two thirds of its annual revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: NOV's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: NOV's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: NOV's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NOV's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): NOV's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: NOV's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.4, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

