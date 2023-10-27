Nov Rallies Back to $13 for Option Expiration

Midday soybean prices are up by over 1.5% with double digit gains strong enough to bring the Nov contract back to the $13 mark at midday. November options expire at the close, and will enter the delivery process with FND on Tuesday. CME data showed 440k Nov options (221k calls and 218.7k puts) were open as of yesterday’s settle. Soymeal futures are $10.30 to $15.40 in the black, enough for a 3.6% rally in the Dec contract extending the weekly gain to $20.10. Midday Soybean Oil futures are 7 to 14 points in the black. USDA had the B100 cash price 8c weaker in MN at $3.62, and at $5.11/gal in IL.

The midday Canadian Canola Prices are trading with $10.70 to $13.40 CAD/MT gains as the Nov contract is up by 2%. Nov is still at a $13.80 loss for the week’s move.

The weekly data from FAS showed 1.378 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 10/19. The season’s bean export commitment was up to 22.3 MMT (818 mbu) as of 10/19, down from 30.4 MMT (1.12 bbu) last year.

StatsCan reported Canada’s Sep canola crush at 922k MT. That was up 16% from Sep ’22. Their season total was 1.752 MMT, up 23% from last year’s pace through the first two months of the season.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.00 3/4, up 21 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.47 3/4, up 21 3/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.22 3/4, up 22 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.36 1/4, up 22 1/2 cents,

