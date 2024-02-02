NOV Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

NOV Inc. NOV reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. Moreover, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s level of 26 cents due to improving execution, customer demand and pricing.

NOV’s total revenues of $2.34 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5% and rose 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.1 billion.

The improvement in both earnings and revenues can be attributed to the robust performance of NOV’s segments.

Segmental Performances

Rig Technologies: The unit reported fourth-quarter revenues of $766 million, which beat our projection of $700.1 million. The top line also exceeded the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $620 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $109 million beat our estimate of $105.8 million. The actuals improved from $88 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2022, due to improved execution and spare part shipments from NOV’s aftermarket operations.

Wellbore Technologies: Revenues in this segment improved 8.1% year over year to $824 million. However, the figure missed our projection of $839.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $160 million increased from the year-earlier quarter’s level of $146 million but missed our estimate of $175.7 million. This was a result of enhanced manufacturing efficiency in the segment's drill pipe operations, as well as improvements in the international and offshore markets.

Completion & Production Solutions: The segment’s revenues rose 8.8% to $803 million year over year. The top line also beat our projection of $782.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $86 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $66 million, primarily due to an improved product mix of international and offshore projects and better execution of NOV’s manufacturing plans. The figure, however, missed our estimate of $91 million.

Backlog

As of Dec 31, 2023, NOV’s capital equipment order backlog for Rig Technologies totaled $2.87 billion, including $214 million worth of new orders.

The company’s Completion & Production Solutions operations currently have a backlog worth $1.82 billion, including new orders worth $676 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $816 million and long-term debt of $1.71 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 21.5%.

Outlook

NOV expects the growing adoption of NOV’s advanced technologies and continued growth in international and offshore markets to more than offset the declining demand from North America during 2024. The company also expects the improved efficiency in working capital and profitability to generate strong cash flow during 2024.

