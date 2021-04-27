NOV Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - NOV Inc. (NOV) reported that its net loss for the first quarter of 2021 narrowed to $115 million or $0.30 per share from $2.05 billion or $5.34 per share in the prior year.

Revenues were $1.25 billion, a decrease of 34 percent from the prior year.

Wellbore Technologies generated revenues of $413 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 40 percent from the first quarter of 2020.

Rig Technologies generated revenues of $431 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 23 percent from the first quarter of 2020.

