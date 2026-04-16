NOV Q1 2026 Outlook Hit by Middle East Conflict Disruptions

NOV Inc. NOV has issued a preliminary operational update for the first quarter of 2026, signaling a miss on earlier revenue and earnings guidance. The shortfall is largely attributed to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted logistics, delayed deliveries and increased operational costs.

The company now expects quarterly revenues of approximately $2.05 billion, operating profit of $47 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $177 million—below its prior outlook. Overall, NOV’s update underscores how geopolitical instability can ripple through global energy supply chains, affecting not just production but also logistics, costs and financial performance.

Conflict-Driven Delays Weigh on Performance

The war in the Middle East created significant safety and logistical challenges, particularly impacting the timely delivery of capital equipment and spare parts. These disruptions were most pronounced toward the end of the quarter, affecting NOV’s ability to complete shipments and recognize revenues.

Overall, the company estimates that these challenges reduced revenues by around $54 million and adjusted EBITDA by approximately $32 million.

Rising Costs and Margin Pressure

Beyond delivery delays, NOV also faced higher shipping and freight costs due to the volatile environment. In addition, reduced manufacturing absorption further pressured margins, amplifying the financial impact of the disruptions.

The company’s service-oriented segments proved more resilient, experiencing less disruption compared to equipment-focused operations.

Broader Industry Impact

NOV’s challenges reflect a wider trend across the companies that deliver capital equipment and products, including their spare parts, in the Middle East region. Heightened security risks and damage to infrastructure have slowed drilling activity in the region, reducing demand for equipment and services.

Other major players have also flagged similar concerns, with industry participants adjusting expectations amid ongoing uncertainty. Energy companies have taken precautionary measures, including scaling back operations and evacuating personnel in affected areas.

Operations Remain Intact, Mitigation Underway

Despite the challenging environment, NOV confirmed that none of its facilities in the region have been damaged. The company is actively working to mitigate the impact of delays, manage rising costs and support its customers during this period.

Management emphasized that employee safety remains the top priority while navigating the evolving situation.

Long-Term Outlook Remains Constructive

While near-term performance has been affected, NOV, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), remains optimistic about the broader business environment. The company highlighted that the geopolitical situation could accelerate investments in energy security and diversification projects over the medium to long term.

Outside the Middle East, NOV’s operations continue to perform steadily, providing a foundation for recovery once regional conditions stabilize.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Energy Players Weighed Down by the Middle East Conflict

Other energy companies, including Core Laboratories Inc. CLB and Shell plc SHEL, have also indicated a weaker or mixed outlook for the first quarter of 2026, largely due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. The disruption has impacted operations, reduced demand and delayed project timelines across the sector.

Core Laboratories highlighted its exposure to geopolitical risks, noting that conflicts, sanctions, and trade disruptions directly affect demand for its crude assay and laboratory services. As a result, CLB has revised its first-quarter 2026 outlook downward, now expecting revenues between $119 million and $123 million compared to its earlier forecast of $124 million to $130 million. Operating income and earnings per share estimates have also been significantly reduced.

Meanwhile, Shell has projected a mixed quarterly performance. Although geopolitical tensions have affected gas production and liquidity—particularly in Qatar—it expects strong contributions from oil trading and marketing to partially offset the impact. SHEL has lowered its integrated gas production guidance but remains supported by resilient downstream operations.

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