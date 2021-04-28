NOV Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss on Weather Disruptions

NOV Inc. NOV reported adjusted loss of 28 cents per share for first-quarter 2021, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. However, the year-ago bottom line was a profit of 14 cents per share. This downside could be attributed to weakness in the Completion & Production Solutions units as a result of weather disturbances, logistical troubles from coronavirus-induced restrictions in Southeast Asia and postponements of certain projects.

Total revenues of $1.25 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.56% on the back of better-than-expected sales from the Rig Technologies and the Wellbore Technologies segments. However, the top line plunged 33.5% from the year-ago number of $1.88 billion.

Segmental Performance

Rig Technologies: Revenues summed $431 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $409 million but compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s $557 million, thanks to a drop in orders, which induced lower capital equipment backlog. However, rising demand for offshore wind-related equipment and early development on the first two rigs to be installed at the NOV's new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia partly offset the revenue decline. The unit’s adjusted EBITDA of $13 million decreased from the year-earlier quarter’s $56 million.

Wellbore Technologies: Segmental revenues of $413 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $397 million but fell 40.2% year over year. The outperformance was led by improved drilling operations in Western Hemisphere, partially offset by weakness in the Eastern Hemisphere. Further, the unit’s adjusted EBITDA of $34 million deteriorated from the prior-year’s $103 million.

Completion & Production Solutions: Revenues of $439 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $476 million and also dropped 35% from $675 million in the year-earlier quarter. This downside could be attributed to weather woes, logistical blockades from coronavirus-triggered constraints in Southeast Asia and delays in certain projects. Also, shortage in the supply of acute global glass fiber hampered NOV’s fiberglass systems operations. The unit recorded adjusted EBITDA loss of $4 million, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.34 million. However, the year-ago figure was a profit of $71 million.

NOV Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NOV Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NOV Inc. Quote

Backlog

Capital equipment order backlog for Rig Technologies was $2.59 billion as of Mar 31, 2021 including $112 million worth of new orders.

The Completion & Production Solutions’ backlog for capital equipment orders totalled $810 million at the end of the first quarter comprising $338 million of new orders.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.61 billion and a long-term debt of $1.67 billion. The total debt-to-total capitalization was 24.5%. The company has $2 billion available under its revolving credit facility.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

National Oilwell carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), currently.

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL, Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG and Laredo Petroleum, Inc. LPI, each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NOV Inc. (NOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.