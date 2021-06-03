NOV (NYSE:NOV) Share Prices Have Dropped 59% In The Last Three Years

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. Indeed, the share price is down a tragic 59% in the last three years. So it is really good to see an improvement. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

Given that NOV didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, NOV's revenue dropped 7.4% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 17% per year. Of course, it's the future that will determine whether today's price is a good one. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NOV Earnings and Revenue Growth June 3rd 2021

NOV is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think NOV will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

NOV shareholders gained a total return of 27% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 9% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for NOV you should be aware of.

