NOV (NYSE:NOV) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in NOV's (NYSE:NOV) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on NOV is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.005 = US$38m ÷ (US$9.7b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, NOV has an ROCE of 0.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 5.4%. NYSE:NOV Return on Capital Employed October 3rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NOV compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From NOV's ROCE Trend?

It's great to see that NOV has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 0.5% on their capital employed. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 58%. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that NOV has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Given the stock has declined 52% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

