Is NOV (NOV) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is NOV (NOV). NOV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

NOV is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NOV's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.12. Over the last 12 months, NOV's PEG has been as high as 0.78 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.28.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NOV has a P/S ratio of 0.83. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.62.

If you're looking for another solid Technology Services value stock, take a look at Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN). QFIN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 4.51, and its PEG ratio is 0.41. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 38.65 and 1.12.

Over the last 12 months, QFIN's P/E has been as high as 4.86, as low as 3.25, with a median of 3.93, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.49, as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.38.

Qifu Technology, Inc. also has a P/B ratio of 1.06 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 9.54. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.13, as low as 0.72, with a median of 0.90.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in NOV and Qifu Technology, Inc.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NOV and QFIN is an impressive value stock right now.

