NOV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.54, changing hands as low as $12.38 per share. NOV Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOV's low point in its 52 week range is $7.70 per share, with $17.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.90. The NOV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.