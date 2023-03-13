NOV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.75, changing hands as low as $19.19 per share. NOV Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOV's low point in its 52 week range is $13.98 per share, with $24.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.82.

