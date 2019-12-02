NOV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.28, changing hands as high as $23.31 per share. National Oilwell Varco Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOV's low point in its 52 week range is $18.05 per share, with $33.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.22.

