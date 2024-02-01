NOV Inc. Q4 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NOV Inc. (NOV) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $598 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $104 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $2.34 billion from $2.07 billion last year.

NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $598 Mln. vs. $104 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.51 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.

