NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Just Released Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

It's been a good week for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 8.0% to US$13.37. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$6.1b in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$6.62 per share, some 6.9% larger than the analysts were predicting. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:NOV Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 18 analysts covering NOV, is for revenues of US$5.64b in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 7.4% reduction in NOV's sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 95% to US$0.32. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$5.62b and US$0.29 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a pronounced increase to its losses per share forecasts.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$16.03, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on NOV, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$28.00 and the most bearish at US$11.00 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that revenues are expected to keep falling, roughly in line with the historical decline of 7.3% per annum over the past five years. Yet our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are expected, in aggregate, to see their revenues rise 6.4% over the coming year. So it looks like NOV's revenues are expected to decline at a slower rate than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at NOV. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$16.03, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on NOV. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for NOV going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for NOV that you need to take into consideration.

