Nov Inc. (NOV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nov Inc. (NOV) closed the most recent trading day at $17.28, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas industry supplier had lost 1.65% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 12.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nov Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nov Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 245.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.81 billion, up 34.94% from the prior-year quarter.

NOV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $6.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +206.12% and +26.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nov Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.31% higher. Nov Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nov Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.35.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.