NOV Inc. (NOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

NOV Inc. (NOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that NOV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOV was $11.92, representing a -33.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.02 and a 0.67% increase over the 52 week low of $11.84.

NOV is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). NOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports NOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -47.69%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nov Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NOV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NOV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OIH with an decrease of -16.51% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of NOV at 8.32%.

