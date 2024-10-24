NOV Inc. sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA at lower end of previous $1.10B-$1.18B view

17:50 EDT NOV Inc. (NOV) sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA at lower end of previous $1.10B-$1.18B view
- NOV Inc. reports Q3 EPS 33c, consensus 36c
- NOV Inc. sees Q4 revenue growth down 3%-5% vs. last year, consensus $2.36B
- National Oilwell options imply 4.3% move in share price post-earnings
- NOV Inc. (NOV) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- NOV Inc. price target lowered to $17 from $20 at Barclays
