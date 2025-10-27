NOV Inc. Q3 Income Drops, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - NOV Inc. (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/10/27/3175030/0/en/NOV-Reports-Third-Quarter-2025-Results-and-Appointment-of-Jose-Bayardo-to-Board-of-Directors.htmlhttps://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/10/27/3175030/0/en/NOV-Reports-Third-Quarter-2025-Results-and-Appointment-of-Jose-Bayardo-to-Board-of-Directors.htmlhttps://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/10/27/3175030/0/en/NOV-Reports-Third-Quarter-2025-Results-and-Appointment-of-Jose-Bayardo-to-Board-of-Directors.html) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $42 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $130 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $2.176 billion from $2.191 billion last year.

NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

