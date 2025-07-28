NOV Inc. Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - NOV Inc. (NOV) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $108 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $226 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $2.188 billion from $2.216 billion last year.

NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108 Mln. vs. $226 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.188 Bln vs. $2.216 Bln last year.

