Markets
NOV

NOV Inc. Q2 Profit Retreats

July 28, 2025 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NOV Inc. (NOV) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $108 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $226 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $2.188 billion from $2.216 billion last year.

NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108 Mln. vs. $226 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.188 Bln vs. $2.216 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.