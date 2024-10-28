NOV Inc. price target lowered to $24 from $25 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro lowered the firm’s price target on NOV Inc. (NOV) to $24 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. NOV’s better-than-anticipated Q3 adjusted EBITDA and strong free cash flow should support NOV’s previously announced large capital return framework, which includes a recent 50% dividend hike, a $1B buyback, and a supplemental dividend to top off the annual cash returns to shareholders totaling 50% of free cash flow, the analyst tells investors.

