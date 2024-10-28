NOV Inc. price target lowered to $22 from $28 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi lowered the firm’s price target on NOV Inc. (NOV) to $22 from $28 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said the company’s 4Q guide was worse than feared as mix weighs on margins and commentary suggested a sluggish 1H as offshore drilling customers may slow spending amid contract gaps.

