NOV Inc. price target lowered to $16 from $17 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on NOV Inc. (NOV) to $16 from $17 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company posted in-line EBITDA and orders and strong free cash flow though lowered its fiscal 2024 EBITDA guide and pointed to a slower start to 2025 given customers being ‘incrementally more cautious in their near-term spending decisions,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.