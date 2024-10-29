News & Insights

NOV Inc. price target lowered to $16 from $17 at Barclays

October 29, 2024 — 05:05 am EDT

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on NOV Inc. (NOV) to $16 from $17 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company posted in-line EBITDA and orders and strong free cash flow though lowered its fiscal 2024 EBITDA guide and pointed to a slower start to 2025 given customers being ‘incrementally more cautious in their near-term spending decisions,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

