Nov Inc. (NOV) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Nov Inc. (NOV) reported $2.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was -5.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nov Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Energy Equipment - Backlog : $4.48 billion compared to the $4.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4.48 billion compared to the $4.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Energy Equipment - New orders booked : $627 million compared to the $661.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $627 million compared to the $661.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. Energy Equipment - Orders shipped from backlog : $563 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $601.33 million.

: $563 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $601.33 million. Energy Equipment - Book-to-Bill : 111% versus 104.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 111% versus 104.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Energy Products and Services : $1 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion.

: $1 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. Revenue- Eliminations : -$31 million versus -$41.62 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.3% change.

: -$31 million versus -$41.62 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.3% change. Revenue- Energy Equipment : $1.22 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $1.22 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Eliminations and corporate costs : -$45 million compared to the -$44.62 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: -$45 million compared to the -$44.62 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Equipment : $159 million compared to the $149.21 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $159 million compared to the $149.21 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Products and Services: $172 million compared to the $183.73 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of Nov Inc. have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

