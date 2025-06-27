NOV Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Results

NOV Inc. to discuss Q2 2025 results in a conference call on July 29; results released July 28.

NOV Inc. will host a conference call on July 29, 2025, at 10 a.m. Central Time to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results, which will be released after market close on July 28, 2025. The call will be available for live streaming on their investor website. NOV, a company with over 150 years of experience, focuses on providing technology-driven solutions to enhance the global energy industry, emphasizing safety and environmental sustainability while supporting advancements in energy transition. For more details, interested parties can visit their website or contact the Director of Investor Relations, Amie D’Ambrosio.

NOV Inc. is scheduled to share its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with its investors.

The conference call offers an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company's performance and future outlook.

NOV's long-standing history of over 150 years in delivering technology-driven solutions highlights its established credibility and expertise in the energy industry.

The company emphasizes its commitment to supporting the energy transition towards sustainability, aligning with growing global environmental concerns.

The timing of theearnings calland press release could indicate that the company is potentially facing challenges or delays in reporting its financial results, raising concerns among investors.

There is no specific mention of expected financial performance or guidance in the press release, which may create uncertainty and speculation among stakeholders.

The phrasing around minimizing environmental impact could suggest that the company is addressing previous concerns regarding sustainability, indicating past issues with their operations.

When will NOV Inc. announce its second quarter 2025 results?

NOV Inc. will announce its second quarter 2025 results after the market closes on July 28, 2025.

How can I listen to the NOV conference call?

You can listen to the NOV conference call live on their website at www.nov.com/investors.

What is the date and time of NOV's second quarter conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for July 29, 2025, at 10 a.m. Central Time.

What role does NOV Inc. play in the energy industry?

NOV provides technology-driven solutions to enhance oilfield operations and support sustainable energy transitions.

How can I contact NOV's Investor Relations?

You can contact Amie D’Ambrosio, Director of Investor Relations, at 713-375-3826 or amie.dambrosio@nov.com.

$NOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $NOV stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

$NOV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NOV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $23.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Keith Mackey from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 03/24/2025

HOUSTON, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Monday, July 28, 2025. The call will be webcast live on





www.nov.com/investors





.







About NOV







NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV’s deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.





Visit



www.nov.com



for more information.





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/ReleaseNg/7021003







Source: NOV Inc.







CONTACT:







Amie D’Ambrosio





Director, Investor Relations





(713) 375-3826







amie.dambrosio@nov.com





