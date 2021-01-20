NOV Gives Update on Fourth-Quarter 2020 Operational Guidance

NOV Inc. NOV recently revised its guidance for fourth-quarter 2020. It expects revenues of $1.33 billion and anticipated a GAAP operating loss of $327 million for the December quarter, both below the previously provided projections. Further, adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $17 million.

Softness in international markets and lower demand for capital equipment offset the ramp-up in North American activity levels that led to higher revenues in the United States for its shorter-cycle businesses. This, in turn, hurt the fourth-quarter performance of its three units, namely Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions, which fell below the company’s expectations.

The renewed spike in COVID-19 cases forced customers to delay orders, inducing a slowdown in bookings during the latter half of the final quarter. However, NOV managed to attain a sequential uptick of 27% in orders for its Completion & Production Solutions segment and a 105% surge in book-to-bill for its Rig Technologies segment.

Notwithstanding the tough operating landscape of the company's later-cycle business and its continuing investments in developing new products and technologies, a healthy free cash flow was successfully generated, in line with its expectations. .

Clay Williams, NOV’s CEO, chairman and president says, “While we expect continued softness in our first quarter 2021 results, we are optimistic that improving commodity prices, rising activity, and the actions we are taking to position NOV for the future will result in improved profitability over the course of 2021.”

Company Summary

NOV, formerly National Oilwell Varco, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and selling of comprehensive systems, components, products and equipment used in oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. This Houston, TX-based player rechristened itself since the beginning of this year, which reflects its aim to further expand its scope and scale to enhance economic efficiencies, as well as safety within the energy sector. The company's extensive portfolio of proprietary technologies is intended at lowering the industry's marginal cost per barrel.

The company is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results on Feb 4, after the market closes. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 10 cents per share for the to-be-reported quarter while the same for revenues stands at $1.36 billion.

