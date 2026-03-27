NOV Expands Brazil Facility to Capture Offshore Growth Surge

NOV Inc. NOV has announced a significant $200 million investment to expand its subsea flexible pipe manufacturing facility in Açu, Brazil. The move underscores the company’s confidence in sustained long-term demand for offshore energy development, particularly in deepwater projects. With global energy needs evolving, NOV is positioning itself to play a central role in enabling efficient and reliable offshore production.

Doubling Capacity to Meet Future Needs

The expansion will nearly double the plant’s manufacturing capacity over the next three years. NOV’s existing facilities are already operating at or near full utilization, with a strong backlog extending into 2028. This capacity crunch, coupled with increasing offshore exploration, has made expansion not just strategic — but necessary.

By bringing additional capacity online by late 2029, NOV aims to bridge the expected supply gap as offshore activity accelerates into the next decade.

Riding the Wave of Deepwater Development

A key driver behind this investment is the anticipated growth in deepwater oil and gas projects. These developments rely heavily on subsea flexible pipes, which are essential for transporting fluids in challenging offshore environments.

Additionally, an expected replacement cycle for aging flexible pipe installations is set to further boost demand. NOV’s expansion ensures it remains well-positioned to serve both new developments and replacement needs.

NOV Advancing Technology for High-CO2 Applications

Beyond capacity expansion, NOV is also focusing on innovation. The company plans to introduce advanced CO2-resistant flexible pipes designed for high-CO2 environments. This technology could unlock new opportunities in previously challenging reservoirs, expanding the overall addressable market.

Such advancements align with the industry’s broader push toward safer, more efficient and environmentally resilient solutions.

Strategic Advantage With Cost Efficiency

One of NOV’s key advantages lies in its existing Açu facility, which was originally designed to accommodate expansion. This allows the company to scale operations at a significantly lower cost compared to building a new greenfield plant.

This cost efficiency not only strengthens NOV’s competitive position but also enhances returns on investment.

NOV’s Strong Industry Backing and Partnerships

The expansion has garnered strong support from key industry players, including Petrobras, the world’s largest consumer of subsea flexible pipes. The collaboration highlights NOV’s long-standing relationships and reinforces its credibility as a trusted partner in offshore energy projects.

Such partnerships are crucial as companies work together to meet ambitious production targets while maintaining high standards of safety and performance.

Financial Implications and Outlook

The $200 million investment will also impact NOV’s near-term financials, with an additional $50 million allocated to its 2026 capital expenditure plan. However, this upfront investment is expected to yield long-term benefits by capturing future demand and strengthening revenue visibility.

NOV Positioned for the Next Energy Cycle

NOV’s expansion in Brazil reflects a forward-looking strategy aimed at capitalizing on the next wave of offshore energy growth. By combining increased capacity, technological innovation and strategic partnerships, the company is well-equipped to navigate rising demand and evolving industry dynamics.

NOV’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, TX-based NOV is a world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of comprehensive systems, components, products and equipment used in oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. Currently, NOV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like Drilling Tools International Corporation DTI, TechnipFMC plc FTI and USA Compression Partners, LP USAC. While Drilling Tools International and TechnipFMC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, USA Compression carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Drilling Tools International is a global oilfield services provider focused on supplying downhole tools used in horizontal and directional drilling. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTI’s 2026 earnings indicates 90% year-over-year growth.

Newcastle & Houston-based TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2026 earnings indicates 18% year-over-year growth.

USA Compression Partners is one of the largest independent natural gas compression service providers in the United States, measured by fleet horsepower. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAC’s 2026 earnings indicates 30.7% year-over-year growth.

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NOV Inc. (NOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.