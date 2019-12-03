NOV Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/5/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/19, National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 12/20/19. As a percentage of NOV's recent stock price of $22.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NOV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOV's low point in its 52 week range is $18.05 per share, with $33.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.52.

In Tuesday trading, National Oilwell Varco Inc shares are currently off about 2% on the day.

