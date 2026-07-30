NOV Earnings Reveal Improving Margins Amid Uneven Revenue Trends Today

NOV Inc. NOV delivered a second quarter that paired softer year-over-year revenues with a much stronger earnings result. Adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents, while revenues of $2.1 billion also exceeded expectations.

The investor question is whether margin improvement can carry the story while demand remains uneven. That balance matters for NOV as oilfield equipment spending moves through a choppy recovery.

NOV Turns Execution Into Higher Profitability

NOV generated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $283 million in the second quarter, up $31 million from the prior-year period. The figure included about $40 million of tariff refunds, but the underlying margin performance still showed better operating discipline.



Image Source: NOV Inc

Energy Equipment was the clearest example. The segment produced adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $200 million and a 16.4% margin, its highest quarterly margin since the segment was formed. The gains came from favorable project execution, cost reductions, better pricing and a stronger sales mix.

NOV Faces Mixed Revenue Trends Across Segments

Energy Equipment revenues rose 1% year over year to $1.22 billion. That helped offset broader weakness, including a 5% year-over-year decline in Energy Products and Services revenues to $974 million.



Image Source: NOV Inc

The mix inside Energy Products and Services was not uniformly weak. Drill bit market-share gains, artificial lift growth and continued expansion in digital services supported the segment. Those positives were more than offset by lower capital equipment sales, weaker composite pipe shipments and softer demand tied to the Middle East.

NOV Backlog Signals Both Strength and Caution

Energy Equipment ended the quarter with a capital equipment backlog of $4.1 billion. New orders totaled $474 million, up 13% year over year, while shipments from backlog were $638 million.

That leaves investors with a mixed signal. The backlog remains substantial, but the 74% book-to-bill ratio means shipments continued to outpace new orders. NOV expects order intake to improve later in the year, yet current order metrics still argue for caution.

SLB SLB and Baker Hughes Company BKR remain useful comparables as investors assess whether offshore and international activity can broaden across the oilfield services and equipment group. Like NOV, both companies have exposure to energy technology, offshore development and customer spending cycles.

NOV Targets a Stronger Second Half

Management expects third-quarter 2026 consolidated revenues to be flat to up 2% year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to be between $240 million and $270 million, and that guidance excludes additional IEEPA tariff refunds.

The second-half outlook is tied partly to better cash generation and stronger shipment activity. Improved backlog conversion in drill pipe and composite solutions, along with other short-cycle capital equipment, is expected to support Energy Products and Services as NOV works through temporary working-capital pressure.

NOV’s Ratings Support a Constructive View

The bottom line is that NOV’s quarter strengthened the earnings-quality argument, even though revenue trends were not broadly consistent. Better project execution and cost control give the company more room to absorb uneven demand than it had in prior periods.

NOV currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It also has a Value Score of A, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of A. The Zacks Rank points to favorable near-term earnings estimate trends, while the Value Score and VGM Score support the stock’s broader investment profile.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The weak Momentum Score should not be ignored. It suggests price-action timing is less favorable than the company’s value and combined style profile. For investors, the setup remains constructive, but the case still depends on order recovery, second-half cash flow and more consistent revenue growth.

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NOV Inc. (NOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.