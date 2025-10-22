NOV Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NOV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.44, changing hands as high as $13.54 per share. NOV Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOV's low point in its 52 week range is $10.84 per share, with $16.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.40.

